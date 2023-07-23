Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 23, 2023: Claim daily free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of new redeem codes for today, offering players a chance to claim a variety of in-game rewards, such as weapons, diamonds, skins, and more. These codes consist of 12-digit alphanumeric characters, including capital letters and numbers.

Garena Free Fire Max, introduced in 2021 as an upgraded version of Garena Free Fire, gained popularity following the ban of the previous version by the Indian government.

The game developers frequently update these redeem codes on a daily basis. Players can visit a dedicated microsite to redeem the available codes.

By using these codes, players can unlock enticing rewards, including the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute. However, it is essential to note that these codes are time-limited, valid for up to 12 hours, and restricted to the first 500 users. It is recommended to redeem the codes promptly to avoid missing out.

Here are the Garena Free Fire Max codes for July 23, 2023:

HAYATOAVU76V

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCLQ6S7W25

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

To redeem the Garena Free Fire Max codes, follow these steps:

Open the game's official Rewards Redemption site on Google Chrome.

Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the mentioned codes and paste them into the provided text box.

Click on the "Confirm" button to proceed. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail section, and any acquired gold or diamonds will be automatically added to your account wallet.

Once successfully redeemed, players can access the game vault, where a game wall will appear. They will also have the opportunity to use gold and diamonds to obtain various in-game items, including the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, diamond vouchers, Fire Head Hunting Parachute, and more.