Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 24, 2023: Chance to win free gifts

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 24, 2023: Chance to win free gifts

1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for players to claim in-game rewards. These codes are available for a limited time and for the first 500 users. Players can redeem the codes on the game's Rewards Redemption site.

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for players to claim various in-game rewards such as weapons, diamonds, skins, and more. These codes consist of 12-digit alphanumeric characters, including capital letters and numbers.

Garena Free Fire Max was introduced in 2021 as an enhanced version of Garena Free Fire. It gained popularity after the previous version was banned by the Indian government. The game developers regularly update these codes on a daily basis. Players can visit a dedicated microsite to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players have the opportunity to obtain rewards such as the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute. However, it is important to note that these codes are only available for a limited time (up to 12 hours) and are limited to the first 500 users. Therefore, it is advised to redeem the codes promptly to avoid missing out.

Here are the Garena Free Fire Max codes for July 24, 2023

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

X99TK56XDJ4X

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

To redeem the Garena Free Fire Max codes, follow these steps:

Open the game's official Rewards Redemption site on Google Chrome.

Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the aforementioned codes and paste them in the provided text box.

Click on the "Confirm" button to proceed. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail section, and any acquired gold or diamonds will be automatically added to your account wallet.

Once the codes have been successfully redeemed, players can access the game vault, where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to utilize gold and diamonds to acquire various in-game items, including the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, diamond vouchers, Fire Head Hunting Parachute, and more.

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST
