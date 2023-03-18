Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 18, 2023 now available

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 18, 2023 now available

1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Livemint
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes consist of 12 characters

  • Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are now available. The 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consist of capital letters and numbers. Using these codes, one can win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more.

Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game. It debuted in 2021 as an enhanced version of Free Fire after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.

Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they expire soon.

Here is the list of all the active codes for March 18, 2023:

FH47FY6BTR2D3E

FHTJGYVHTGHDOI

FJOXUY65TQRFB3

FNJRMGI7YCGERI5

FYJGKVCOI8U7YR

FD12V3BG4RHJGU

FYCTGHENRMKLO7

FI8YRJH56YUYTFR

FJQK218Y3TGRFHJ

FFTUH5TR6YR5Y67

FUY34YUT4598HGY

TS5HURJTFGKIU7Y

FF67U67HITOLTYJ

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

