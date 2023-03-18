Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 18, 2023 now available

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 18, 2023 now available1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
- Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are now available. The 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consist of capital letters and numbers. Using these codes, one can win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more.
Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game. It debuted in 2021 as an enhanced version of Free Fire after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they expire soon.
Here is the list of all the active codes for March 18, 2023:
FH47FY6BTR2D3E
FHTJGYVHTGHDOI
FJOXUY65TQRFB3
FNJRMGI7YCGERI5
FYJGKVCOI8U7YR
FD12V3BG4RHJGU
FYCTGHENRMKLO7
FI8YRJH56YUYTFR
FJQK218Y3TGRFHJ
FFTUH5TR6YR5Y67
FUY34YUT4598HGY
TS5HURJTFGKIU7Y
FF67U67HITOLTYJ
How to redeem these codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
