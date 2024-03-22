Active Stocks
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 22, 2024: Get diamonds, skin, weapons and more

Livemint

Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of the popular battle royale game. Redeem codes allow players to access rewards like Weapon Loot Crates and Fire Head Hunting Parachutes. Players can exchange codes for gold or diamonds in the game vault to purchase in-game items.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. (Garena Free Fire Max)Premium
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. (Garena Free Fire Max)

Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire, a popular multiplayer battle royale game that saw a surge in popularity in India after its predecessor was banned by the Indian government. The game offers players a range of items including weapons, skins, diamonds, and pets to enhance their gaming experiences. However, the cost of these in-game assets can be expensive for many players, making them inaccessible to a large portion of the player base.

Redeem codes play a crucial role in Garena Free Fire Max. These codes, comprising 12 characters including both capital letters and numbers, provide players with the chance to obtain various rewards like weapons, outfits, and other items completely free of charge.

Crafted by 111 Dots Studio, the online game boasts cutting-edge effects, animations, and graphics. Developers consistently update these in-game codes, allowing players to redeem and access rewards daily. Furthermore, the company has set up a dedicated website for players to conveniently redeem the codes.

List of all the active codes for today:

HU321QWDUJBGY 

4JMKYULILJOH0G 

IF8UAYT5QRD1FC 

2VG34HRHTUFGN 

JXMKZOXD78IKJG 

M4LPOIUYHGFCXS 

DRTT5RE2SQ234R 

FVGHY6T5RFVGBH 

JI8U7YGHNJKO98 

BHUNHINKI98UY 

CDE3E4RFGVBNH 

YT65YHBHJIKOLK 

M4LPOIUYHGFCXS 

Through the use of redeem codes, players have the opportunity to obtain enticing rewards like the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Vouchers, Fire Head Hunting Parachute, and more. These reward codes are restricted to the first 500 users, so it is important to act quickly to redeem them and secure your rewards.

Once players have redeemed the codes, they need to head to the game vault within the game lobby. Here, they will encounter a game wall where they can exchange the redeemed codes for gold or diamonds. With these acquired diamonds and gold, players can then purchase a variety of in-game items to elevate their gaming experience.

Here is a step-by-step guide to redeem Free Fire Max codes

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption site of the game using Chrome.
  • Sign in to your account using either Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID.
  • Next, copy the aforementioned codes and paste them into the designated text box.
  • Click on the Confirm button to proceed. Your rewards will be delivered to the in-game mail section, with gold or diamonds automatically added to your account wallet.

 

 

Published: 22 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST
