Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for May 1, 2023:
Here is the list of all the active codes for May 1, 2023:
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- ZZATXB24QES8
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- HNC95435FAGJ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- ZZATXB24QES8
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- HNC95435FAGJ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box