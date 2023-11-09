Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Nov 09, 2023: Win free exciting rewards
Players can redeem daily codes on the dedicated microsite to win various in-game items, but the codes are available for limited hours and for the first 500 users only.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
FIRERTF65TV7RUH
FYJHUY4H5BG6NYH
FMKOUYJ6550TDEB
FNRH67UTHTN7BYV
FNCTYHR67BHGQED
F2UJT78KI7Y8CR
FXDYHJT67JUHGH
F5GBDTYHR6Y7UYH
FRFUJKGY8UIHRUJ
FTFTUJMGMYH96RF
FADYHR67YU66YCV
FRBYHTF67UJTFVE
FTYHFY7JT6756YB
FTHGR6YHR56DF6T
FIYUJY6HR6RYDSU
F7FGYHFT6Y7H6HK
FIHYYHR67YU8FHF
FYHTHFT6Y5R6Y53
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
