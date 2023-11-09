Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Nov 09, 2023: Win free exciting rewards

Players can redeem daily codes on the dedicated microsite to win various in-game items, but the codes are available for limited hours and for the first 500 users only.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Nov 9, 2023 FIRERTF65TV7RUH

FYJHUY4H5BG6NYH

FMKOUYJ6550TDEB

FNRH67UTHTN7BYV

FNCTYHR67BHGQED

F2UJT78KI7Y8CR

FXDYHJT67JUHGH

F5GBDTYHR6Y7UYH

FRFUJKGY8UIHRUJ

FTFTUJMGMYH96RF

FADYHR67YU66YCV

FRBYHTF67UJTFVE

FTYHFY7JT6756YB

FTHGR6YHR56DF6T

FIYUJY6HR6RYDSU

F7FGYHFT6Y7H6HK

FIHYYHR67YU8FHF

FYHTHFT6Y5R6Y53

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.



