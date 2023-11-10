Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Nov 10, 2023: Grab daily exciting gifts
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
X99TK56XDJ4X
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
FFCMCPSBN9CU
SARG886AV5GR
FF7MUY4ME6SC
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
3IBBMSL7AK8G
B3G7A22TWDR7X
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
B61YCTNH4PV3
FFBCAC836MAC
FFBCLY4LNC4B
WOJJAFV3TU5E
FFBCLLP5S98AW
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FFPLFMSJDKEL
FFTILM659NZB
ESX24ADSM4K
3IBBMSL7AK8G
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.