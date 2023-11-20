Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Nov 20, 2023: Grab free exciting rewards
Players of Garena Free Fire Max can redeem codes to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute, and more. These codes are available for a limited time and for the first 500 users only.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
