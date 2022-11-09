Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 09, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 09, 2022: Check details

2 min read . 10:16 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max daily codes can be used to obtain rewards

  • Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 09 are now available. The redeem codes consist of 12 characters having capital letters and digits. These codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free. The multiplayer battle royal game became popular in the country after the ban of Free Fire by the Indian government.

Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the battle-royale game offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for November 09, 2022:

NJ45 DCY6 T21A

JI6C JLOP IUJF

HFBH CSYT R23Y

IGJH FY1T 5QR1

VB2H J34R THU7

YT2D HNEJ KT60

Y9KT 70P8 LKUO

CIX7 A6QR EDC2

3GHR UFDX YSTG

R5JT 6LOY 9I8B

UY1N MRKL 5T6Y

H98G VC7Y E21C

2VBH J4UI 5T8F

7Y6X FDGR NJKT

L1YI UHYH FKTI

6YXX ZQ12 345T

YBHJ KLIU 34ZX

G345 SJKI J1IT

UH7V NXMK AI9Y

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

