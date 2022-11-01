Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 1: Unlock free weapons, skins

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 1: Unlock free weapons, skins

1 min read . 09:49 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can help you win in-game items like diamonds, weapons, and more

  • The reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for 12-18 hours only

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 1 are here. The daily redeem codes comprise 12 characters having capital letters and digits, and can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 1 are here. The daily redeem codes comprise 12 characters having capital letters and digits, and can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free.

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire online game. It became popular in the country after the Indian government banned the former. The multiplayer game is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire online game. It became popular in the country after the Indian government banned the former. The multiplayer game is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for 12-18 hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes to avail free weapons, skins, and outfits. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

The reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for 12-18 hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes to avail free weapons, skins, and outfits. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for November 1, 2022:

Here is the list of all the active codes for November 1, 2022:

ZKRLTPYHOI8BU

ZKRLTPYHOI8BU

VYDGSWH34HGD

VYDGSWH34HGD

4RZACTYVTUBI2O

4RZACTYVTUBI2O

3R5GVNOBIXGUZ

3R5GVNOBIXGUZ

FADQC2W3VEBUI

FADQC2W3VEBUI

ZCGHBNM6YGIUYG

ZCGHBNM6YGIUYG

AQED2CVB3J4VHJM

AQED2CVB3J4VHJM

YHOIKJ6PO9876A5

YHOIKJ6PO9876A5

Q4E2DC3V4BRFHDE

Q4E2DC3V4BRFHDE

5NJUJN6M78LO76I

5NJUJN6M78LO76I

548U3YHGB3N4J5U

548U3YHGB3N4J5U

ZXER56YPOGIAQ

ZXER56YPOGIAQ

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

How to redeem these codes

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP