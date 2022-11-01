Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 1: Unlock free weapons, skins

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 1: Unlock free weapons, skins1 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 1 are here. The daily redeem codes comprise 12 characters having capital letters and digits, and can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free.
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire online game. It became popular in the country after the Indian government banned the former. The multiplayer game is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
The reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for 12-18 hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes to avail free weapons, skins, and outfits. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for November 1, 2022:
ZKRLTPYHOI8BU
VYDGSWH34HGD
4RZACTYVTUBI2O
3R5GVNOBIXGUZ
FADQC2W3VEBUI
ZCGHBNM6YGIUYG
AQED2CVB3J4VHJM
YHOIKJ6PO9876A5
Q4E2DC3V4BRFHDE
5NJUJN6M78LO76I
548U3YHGB3N4J5U
ZXER56YPOGIAQ
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
How to redeem these codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
