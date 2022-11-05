Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 5, 2022: Unlock free weapons

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 5, 2022: Unlock free weapons

2 min read . 08:17 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire

  • Garena Free Fire Max became popular in the country after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country. The reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for 12-18 hours only.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 5 offer a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute. The daily redeem codes consist of 12 characters having capital letters and digits, and can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free.

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire online game. It became popular in the country after the Indian government banned the former. The multiplayer game is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for 12-18 hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes to avail free weapons, skins, and outfits. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for November 5, 2022:

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

B6UIYCTNH4PV3

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF1164XNJZ2V

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF119MB3PFA5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11NJN5YS3E

SARG886AV5GR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF10617KGUF9

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

