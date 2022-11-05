Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 5, 2022: Unlock free weapons

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 5 offer a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute. The daily redeem codes consist of 12 characters having capital letters and digits, and can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free.
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire online game. It became popular in the country after the Indian government banned the former. The multiplayer game is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
The reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for 12-18 hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes to avail free weapons, skins, and outfits. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for November 5, 2022:
