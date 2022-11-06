Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 6, 2022: Unlock free gifts2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 08:20 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for limited hours only.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes allow users to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute for free. The daily redeem codes consist of 12 characters - a mix of capital letters and digits. These can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free.