Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 6, 2022: Unlock free gifts

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 6, 2022: Unlock free gifts2 min read . 08:20 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for limited hours only.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes allow users to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute for free. The daily redeem codes consist of 12 characters - a mix of capital letters and digits. These can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free.
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire online game. It became popular in the country after the Indian government banned the former. The multiplayer game is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
The reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for limited hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes to avail free weapons, skins, and outfits. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for November 6, 2022:
OJ9IHGFI8UD7Y
6S54REQDF2GH
3J45ITG8UYHFD
RN56OJUITEHSG
JFRDAQ1F2GH3U
RFT5RGBN67KLP
U0OH9GIFUDS65
RAFVBQH1G2FD3
4FVBCJUS7A65T
RQF1G23H4RT8
G7YHRJ5K6YHGJ
FI8GO945HGZDA
S412RT7UHJMJ6
OTKGPOLOPOIA
QYF12R34TYRH
TFGDYIRU5GHF
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
