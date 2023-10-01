Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins, and more. Codes are available for limited time.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Oct 1, 2023 R3T5W2E6A7D9FG

H4N8Y2G6T17X5E

M9B3V1C7Z58L0Q {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

U2I4O8V63A5T7W

F5E1R6H9A72L4K

X3V7G1T9Q5P2W4 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

S6D2Z8C0M4N1J5

L7K8I4J2R3E9Y6

O1U7A5T3H8N6B4 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

P5Q2F9G3C7W1X6

T8V6E2D7S3Z5Y1

N4K1R7X3H9W2L8 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

M6J0B5C2F8G4Q1

I2O4U6A8T1S3V7

FXI8USYHERTULJO {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F9N8BU7VYCXGSAN

FWKI3E45UT6YNBG

FMVCOI9D8E74R5G {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F6NYMHUJNLOB9VC

FHUKJONI8BVYFHD

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!