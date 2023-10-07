Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Oct 07, 2023: Grab daily exciting rewards
Players can redeem codes to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
FY76TSGEFBR8N5T
FMYKHIBYHGF4BRH
FJM5KT6LYOUIKJM
FKLIUYTAQERDF3V
FBG4HN5TUGGYTGD
FBN4RMJ5KT6YIUM
FKT5LYHIOUBHVNF
FR5TLYOIUJMK876
FG7TY6H6YHR565H
FKLOIK8TGUU7UXY
F6T5AR4ED82FVG3
FHN4T6TDHIGGBDM
FUKT78KITQRE4D3
FVRBTGHUB7YHUVT
FGBNHRJKTINYKHM
FBPGT0OIK7ULJO0
FN9BI8UCHGSKY6Q
F5TRE23C4FVRBJV
FENRKT56LYO7I8H
FUYFJKDRO536I7U
FLOH9IFU76ST5RE
FF3F67UZA5Q4D2C
F3VB4RHJTUYTGBD
FHJRU57TYHFNOT9
FDQV2GBH4ERKTIY
FUY654RED32CFVB
FG4H5TY8HIUYUY7
FHUYGVCBN6GDMER
F5IT6UJH4GMVKLO
FI9DR8UH86JYMUL
FNHJRTYJN6T7UT7
FIKMUJP0O9IFLRU
FKPONLKCLXOI8U7
F65A4RQD2FV9G3H
F5TKIG8U7Y0VGDB
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
