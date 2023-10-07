Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Oct 07, 2023: Grab daily exciting rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Oct 7, 2023 FY76TSGEFBR8N5T

FMYKHIBYHGF4BRH

FJM5KT6LYOUIKJM

FKLIUYTAQERDF3V

FBG4HN5TUGGYTGD

FBN4RMJ5KT6YIUM

FKT5LYHIOUBHVNF

FR5TLYOIUJMK876

FG7TY6H6YHR565H

FKLOIK8TGUU7UXY

F6T5AR4ED82FVG3

FHN4T6TDHIGGBDM

FUKT78KITQRE4D3

FVRBTGHUB7YHUVT

FGBNHRJKTINYKHM

FBPGT0OIK7ULJO0

FN9BI8UCHGSKY6Q

F5TRE23C4FVRBJV

FENRKT56LYO7I8H

FUYFJKDRO536I7U

FLOH9IFU76ST5RE

FF3F67UZA5Q4D2C

F3VB4RHJTUYTGBD

FHJRU57TYHFNOT9

FDQV2GBH4ERKTIY

FUY654RED32CFVB

FG4H5TY8HIUYUY7

FHUYGVCBN6GDMER

F5IT6UJH4GMVKLO

FI9DR8UH86JYMUL

FNHJRTYJN6T7UT7

FIKMUJP0O9IFLRU

FKPONLKCLXOI8U7

F65A4RQD2FV9G3H

F5TKIG8U7Y0VGDB

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes Go to the game's official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

