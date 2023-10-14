Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Oct 14, 2023: Grab free rewards and exciting gifts
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
PACJJTUA29UU
FFBCLQ6S7W25
TJ57OSSDN5AP
R9UVPEYJOXZX
FF11NJN5YS3E
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
SARG886AV5GR
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
MCPW3D28VZD6
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
UVX9PYZV54AC
MHM5D8ZQZP22
U8S47JGJH5MG
MSJX8VM25B95
FF9MJ31CXKRG
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
