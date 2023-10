Instructions on how to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes for rewards and in-game items.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Oct 14, 2023 PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FF11NJN5YS3E

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MHM5D8ZQZP22

U8S47JGJH5MG

MSJX8VM25B95

FF9MJ31CXKRG

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes Go to the game's official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

