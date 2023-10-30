Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Oct 30, 2023: Get Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher and more
Limited time offer! Redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes for exclusive items like weapon loot crates and diamonds.
Limited time offer! Redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes for exclusive items like weapon loot crates and diamonds.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
EYH2W3XK8UPG
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
HNC95435FAGJ
FFCMCPSEN5MX
MCPW3D28VZD6
UVX9PYZV54AC
66QSZD5ZEMHH
XZJZE25WEFJJ
NPYFATT3HGSQ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
BH212GDTALRU5RW
HAKFVTES6GSFJTZ9
RNTW4A2TMCVU
O8YOP7BZ150T
Q1RC5NPZ2C2F
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFCMCPSJ99S3
4SZC6U8W60EDZ6UH
MCPW2D2WKWF2
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!