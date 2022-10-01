Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 1, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 1, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire
2 min read . 08:18 AM ISTLivemint

  • Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Justu Elemental Elite Pass is now available in the Garena Free Fire Max online game. The company tweeted via its official handle to share the update. The multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. While these are costly most of the time, players can access them using the redeem codes.

The Justu Elemental Elite Pass is now available in the Garena Free Fire Max online game. The company tweeted via its official handle to share the update. The multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. While these are costly most of the time, players can access them using the redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. It has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. It has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 1, 2022:

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 1, 2022:

LMNB KLOV8S7Y

LMNB KLOV8S7Y

TFRS VBRN TMYU

TFRS VBRN TMYU

NGMH KIBB U7VY

NGMH KIBB U7VY

3J4K R5TY G8U7

3J4K R5TY G8U7

Y6TD VEBR N5TM

Y6TD VEBR N5TM

YK8U 9BIV UJCX

YK8U 9BIV UJCX

MDRT Y0J98 BUV7

MDRT Y0J98 BUV7

6X5R 4QDF V2B3

6X5R 4QDF V2B3

HJR5 KGIU VYCT

HJR5 KGIU VYCT

XGFD VBEN 5MT6

XGFD VBEN 5MT6

KLY7 OUPJ 9HB8

KLY7 OUPJ 9HB8

U7YD HEN4 R5M6

U7YD HEN4 R5M6

L7UO H98B 76CX

L7UO H98B 76CX

5TRS EDER 56Y3

5TRS EDER 56Y3

V78X BNJU 7YT3

V78X BNJU 7YT3

BERN TYKH JI3B

BERN TYKH JI3B

U7VY 6TXG AXNJ

U7VY 6TXG AXNJ

E4R5 OI3Y UM8H

E4R5 OI3Y UM8H

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

How to redeem these codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.