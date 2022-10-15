Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 15, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 15, 2022: Check details

2 min read . 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can help you win in-game items like diamonds, weapons, and more

  • The multiplayer battle royal game is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily.

Garena Free Fire is an enhanced version of the standard Free Fire game that offers high-quality graphics and an all-new gameplay. It became popular in India after the government banned Free Fire. The company introduced ‘Max’ version of the game as an alternative to the players.

Garena Free Fire is an enhanced version of the standard Free Fire game that offers high-quality graphics and an all-new gameplay. It became popular in India after the government banned Free Fire. The company introduced ‘Max’ version of the game as an alternative to the players.

The online game provides multiple in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets. While these are costly most of the time, players can access them using the redeem codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. Do note that the Garena Free Fire Max is available only on the Google Play Store.

The online game provides multiple in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets. While these are costly most of the time, players can access them using the redeem codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. Do note that the Garena Free Fire Max is available only on the Google Play Store.

It is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

It is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Meanwhile, the Justu Elemental Elite Pass is now available in the Garena Free Fire Max online game. The company tweeted via its official handle to share the update

Meanwhile, the Justu Elemental Elite Pass is now available in the Garena Free Fire Max online game. The company tweeted via its official handle to share the update

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 15, 2022:

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 15, 2022:

YTF45BH67JNU

YTF45BH67JNU

65432IUTFV2B

65432IUTFV2B

3H3SZYTX5RFV

3H3SZYTX5RFV

ABGVBCNJGOYK

ABGVBCNJGOYK

6JM7UIOJ98GY

6JM7UIOJ98GY

FDTSRAEDQF12

FDTSRAEDQF12

GHU4RTGYVFVB

GHU4RTGYVFVB

RNJ6YI7JCXKI

RNJ6YI7JCXKI

5QRD12F3BH4J

5QRD12F3BH4J

5IGUYH1NMKO9

5IGUYH1NMKO9

IHYGVXSA234T

IHYGVXSA234T

YGHBVDXFVBHJ

YGHBVDXFVBHJ

IOI7Y6RFJMLO

IOI7Y6RFJMLO

OI9TRDATFDCV

OI9TRDATFDCV

HRJTGHBJ2VBG

HRJTGHBJ2VBG

3H3SZYTX5RFV

3H3SZYTX5RFV

FDTSRAEDQF12

FDTSRAEDQF12

GHU4RTGYVFVB

GHU4RTGYVFVB

RNJ6Y17JCXKI

RNJ6Y17JCXKI

5QRD12F3BH4J

5QRD12F3BH4J

5IGUYH1NMKO9

5IGUYH1NMKO9

IHYGVXSA234T

IHYGVXSA234T

YGHBVDXFVBHJ

YGHBVDXFVBHJ

1017Y6RFJMLO

1017Y6RFJMLO

ABGVBCNJGOYK

ABGVBCNJGOYK

6JM7UIOJ98GY

6JM7UIOJ98GY

O19TRDATFDCV

O19TRDATFDCV

HRJTGHBJ2VBG

HRJTGHBJ2VBG

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP