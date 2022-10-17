Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 17, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire is banned in India. The company offers ‘Max’ version of the game as an alternative to the players. The enhanced version of the standard Free Fire game offers multiple in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets. While these are costly most of the time, players can access them using the redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. Do note that the Garena Free Fire Max is available only on the Google Play Store.
It is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Meanwhile, the Justu Elemental Elite Pass is now available in the Garena Free Fire Max online game. The company tweeted via its official handle to share the update
Here is the list of all the active codes for October 17, 2022:
PACJ-JTUA-29UU
