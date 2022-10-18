Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 18, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 18, 2022: Check details

2 min read . 10:34 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 18, 2022

  • Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire which became popular in India after the Indian government banned the former. The game offers high-quality graphics and an all-new gameplay. The company introduced ‘Max’ version of the game as an alternative to the Free Fire game for players.

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire which became popular in India after the Indian government banned the former. The game offers high-quality graphics and an all-new gameplay. The company introduced ‘Max’ version of the game as an alternative to the Free Fire game for players.

The multiplayer battle royal game provides several in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets. Players can either purchase these items or access them using the redeem codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. Do note that the Garena Free Fire Max is available only on the Google Play Store.

The multiplayer battle royal game provides several in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets. Players can either purchase these items or access them using the redeem codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. Do note that the Garena Free Fire Max is available only on the Google Play Store.

It is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

It is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Meanwhile, the Justu Elemental Elite Pass is now available in the Garena Free Fire Max online game. The company tweeted via its official handle to share the update

Meanwhile, the Justu Elemental Elite Pass is now available in the Garena Free Fire Max online game. The company tweeted via its official handle to share the update

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 18, 2022:

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 18, 2022:

2YGURFIUWEHFOI

2YGURFIUWEHFOI

34FRGY6FQR2F2YE

34FRGY6FQR2F2YE

RGF,OEIRFGPLIGV

RGF,OEIRFGPLIGV

HRHY4QGRFREOFI

HRHY4QGRFREOFI

8OE4HFGACQG2Y3

8OE4HFGACQG2Y3

4RYFTFCVDBNRKOL

4RYFTFCVDBNRKOL

6Y9H8UYVHGCBXJI

6Y9H8UYVHGCBXJI

AQYT1D2C3V4B5JT

AQYT1D2C3V4B5JT

OG8YTGDBERN5M6

OG8YTGDBERN5M6

L7PUJ0B9V8USYAT

L7PUJ0B9V8USYAT

QRD23T45TGVYCTG

QRD23T45TGVYCTG

FSEBHRNJKTOY798

FSEBHRNJKTOY798

GVTBDRNJ5KO6Y9H

GVTBDRNJ5KO6Y9H

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP