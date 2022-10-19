Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 19, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 19, 2022: Check details

2 min read . 10:13 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire

  • The multiplayer battle royal game provides several in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets. Players can either purchase these items or access them using the redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire which became popular in India after the Indian government banned the former. The game offers high-quality graphics and an all-new gameplay. The company introduced ‘Max’ version of the game as an alternative to the Free Fire game for players.

The multiplayer battle royal online game provides several in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets. Players can either purchase these items or access them using the redeem codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. Do note that the Garena Free Fire Max is available only on the Google Play Store.

It is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

In order to redeem these codes, visit https://reward.ff.garena.com/en and login to your game account using Google or other social media ID. Now, enter the 12-digit codes in the text box and click on confirm. The rewards will be added to your mail section within 24 hours. 

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 19, 2022:

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFDBGQWPNHJX

MCPW2D1U3XA3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

HFNSJ6W74Z48

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9V4

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

