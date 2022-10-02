Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 2, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire
2 min read . 08:11 AM ISTLivemint

  • Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits.
  • They can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

The Justu Elemental Elite Pass is now available in the Garena Free Fire Max online game. The company tweeted via its official handle to share the update. The multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. While these are costly most of the time, players can access them using the redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. It has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 2, 2022:

BN45 6JKI UXYT

GFVB NTYK OIBU

YHGF BDRN T6KY

L7U8 JN0O V9I8

U7Y6 ST5R QFD2

V3B4 RJTG IVUT

CRXF SVDE BRNT

JKYL UJO9 IB8U

GFYD H9EB N5TM

6YLP JNOB IVUJ

DXKZ IAUY 6TQD

FE43 BG4H NRJK

TGIV UYCT XRSD

FDEV B12M T6KL

YOH9 I8BU 7VYF

DHNJ MKL5 OT11

FGJO 987Y TFSD

ERYH UJE3 NHY6

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

