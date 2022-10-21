Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 21, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 21, 2022: Check details

2 min read . 10:21 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire

  • Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

Garena Free Fire is banned in India. The company offers ‘Max’ version of the game as an alternative to the players. The enhanced version of the standard Free Fire game offers multiple in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets. While these are costly most of the time, players can access them using the redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire is banned in India. The company offers ‘Max’ version of the game as an alternative to the players. The enhanced version of the standard Free Fire game offers multiple in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets. While these are costly most of the time, players can access them using the redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. Do note that the Garena Free Fire Max is available only on the Google Play Store.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. Do note that the Garena Free Fire Max is available only on the Google Play Store.

It is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

It is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Meanwhile, the Justu Elemental Elite Pass is now available in the Garena Free Fire Max online game. The company tweeted via its official handle to share the update

Meanwhile, the Justu Elemental Elite Pass is now available in the Garena Free Fire Max online game. The company tweeted via its official handle to share the update

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 21, 2022:

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 21, 2022:

MCPW3D28VZD6

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

X99TK56XDJ4X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FF7MUY4ME6SC

6KWMFJVMQQYG

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

UVX9PYZV54AC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

NPYFATT3HGSQ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

MCPW2D2WKWF2

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

EYH2W3XK8UPG

EYH2W3XK8UPG

V427K98RUCHZ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

HNC95435FAGJ

UVX9PYZV54AC

UVX9PYZV54AC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

NPYFATT3HGSQ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

MCPW2D2WKWF2

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

EYH2W3XK8UPG

EYH2W3XK8UPG

V427K98RUCHZ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

HNC95435FAGJ

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP