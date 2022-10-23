Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 23, 2022: Check details

2 min read . 09:17 AM ISTLivemint
The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily.

Garena Free Fire is banned in India. The company offers ‘Max’ version of the game as an alternative to the players. The enhanced version of the standard Free Fire game offers multiple in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets. While these are costly most of the time, players can access them using the redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. Do note that the Garena Free Fire Max is available only on the Google Play Store.

It is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Meanwhile, the Justu Elemental Elite Pass is now available in the Garena Free Fire Max online game. The company tweeted via its official handle to share the update

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 23, 2022:

PACJ-JTUA-29UU

RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK

R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

TJ57-OSSD-N5AP

HTY3-RIFG-OR3F

FBJY-RY56-MLOT

FJO9-4TAS-D3FT

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX

ST5K-JCRF-VBHT

S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4

X99T-K56X-DJ4X

FF11-NJN5-YS3E

FF9M-J31C-XKRG

FBJY-RY56-MLOT

FJO9-4TAS-D3FT

Diamonds – MHM5D8ZQZP22

Pet Skin – FFPL72XC2SWE

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

