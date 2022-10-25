Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 25, 2022: Check details

1 min read . 10:13 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes consist of 12 characters

  • Garena Free Fire Max offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes consist of 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. The multiplayer battle royale game became popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. It has been developed by 111 Dots Studio.

The online game offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 25, 2022:

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

HNC95435FAGJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

UVX9PYZV54AC

2FG94YCW9VMV

TDK4JWN6RD6

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

