Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 26, 2022: Check details1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 10:23 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 26 are now available. The redeem codes consist of 12 characters having capital letters and digits. These codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free. The multiplayer battle royal game became popular in the country after the ban of Free Fire by the Indian government.