Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 26, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 26, 2022: Check details1 min read . 10:23 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 26 are now available. The redeem codes consist of 12 characters having capital letters and digits. These codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free. The multiplayer battle royal game became popular in the country after the ban of Free Fire by the Indian government.
Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the online game offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for October 26, 2022:
MCPW3D28VZD6
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
HNC95435FAGJ
FFCMCPSEN5MX
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
EYH2W3XK8UPG
UVX9PYZV54AC
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFCMCPSJ99S3
XZJZE25WEFJJ
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
NPYFATT3HGSQ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
How to redeem these codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
