Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 29, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 29, 2022: Check details1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for 12-18 hours only.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are now available. The daily redeem codes comprises 12 characters with capital letters and digits. These codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more.
Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the online game offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes. The multiplayer battle royal game became popular in the country after the ban of Free Fire by the Indian government.
The redeem codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for 12-18 hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for October 29, 2022:
X99TK56XDJ4X
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
FFDBGQWPNHJX
TDK4JWN6RD6
XFW4Z6Q882WY
HFNSJ6W74Z48
HHNAT6VKQ9R7
2FG94YCW9VMV
4TPQRDQJHVP4
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
V44ZZ5YY7CBS
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
How to redeem these codes
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
