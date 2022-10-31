Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 31: Unlock free weapons, skins

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 31: Unlock free weapons, skins

1 min read . 11:39 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max codes for October 31 are available for first 500 players only

  • Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire. It became popular in the country after the Indian government banned the former. The multiplayer game is developed by 111 Dots Studio.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 31 are now revealed. Consisting of 12 characters having capital letters and digits, these daily codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free.

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire. It became popular in the country after the Indian government banned the former. The multiplayer game is developed by 111 Dots Studio. It offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for 12-18 hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 31, 2022:

WCMERVCMUSZ9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF3L LVOJ 0FEQ

FF4B 50XP 3P3W

FFRV Z1RA 119U

FFIK ON0H ESE4

FFG7 5Z7Z AQXE

FF7R MSKH 2Q5Y

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

