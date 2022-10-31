Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 31: Unlock free weapons, skins

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 31 are now revealed. Consisting of 12 characters having capital letters and digits, these daily codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free.
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire. It became popular in the country after the Indian government banned the former. The multiplayer game is developed by 111 Dots Studio. It offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
The reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for 12-18 hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for October 31, 2022:
