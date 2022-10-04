Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 4, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 4, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire
2 min read . 10:48 AM ISTLivemint

  • Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire. The multiplayer battle royale game became popular after the ban of Free Fire in India. The game offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. While these are costly most of the time, players can access them using the redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

It is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Meanwhile, the Justu Elemental Elite Pass is now available in the Garena Free Fire Max online game. The company tweeted via its official handle to share the update

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 4, 2022:

FJ78 YGEV RTJN

MTLL 9PIK 0NBV

7U6C TGSV BQH2

YTF4 5BH6 7JNU

6543 2IUT FV2B

3H3S ZYTX 5RFV

ABGV BCNJ GOYK

6JM7 UIOJ 98GY

FDTS RAED QF12

GHU4 RTGY VFVB

RNJ6 YI7J CXKI

5QRD 12F3 BH4J

5IGU YH1N MKO9

IHYG VXSA 234T

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

