Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 9, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.
Garena Free Fire is banned in India. The company offers ‘Max’ version of the game as an alternative to the players. The enhanced version of the standard Free Fire game offers multiple in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets. While these are costly most of the time, players can access them using the redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. Do note that the Garena Free Fire Max is available only on the Google Play Store.
It is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Meanwhile, the Justu Elemental Elite Pass is now available in the Garena Free Fire Max online game. The company tweeted via its official handle to share the update
Here is the list of all the active codes for October 9, 2022:
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.
