Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sept 14, 2023: Unlock daily free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Sep 14, 2023 FY6HUG7KTI8AQ6

F52TRFGEFNGJKV

FIO9IUFJM5K6LY

FOPUJ0OKGLFOPD

F098765R4EQDF2

FVGB3HE4RTFUGB

FY6TVGCFBHDJEI

FRT58U6JYNKLBO

FPTLK6Y7J2584H

F10Y5UJIL10J2G

F5R85T6Y4UIKOJ

FHGFDXSAGYUJL7

FO80UIRU6YHS3W

FR3S4RDQ22534R

F5T4YU1J02G5FR

FT46Y71U8K2MNY

FYFJ6T7UUJYGU7

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes Go to the game's official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.