Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sept 22, 2023: Grab free rewards and exciting gifts
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sept 22, 2023: Grab free rewards and exciting gifts

 22 Sep 2023, 10:35 AM IST

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, and skins. The codes are available for a limited time and for a limited number of users. Players can redeem the codes on the game's official Rewards Redemption site.

Here is a guide to redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max (Free Fire MAX)Premium
Here is a guide to redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max (Free Fire MAX)

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Sep 22, 2023

FF11WFNPP956

NQJWNBVHYAQM

RF3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

MCMERVCMUSZ9

HSJX8VM25B95

KRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF7MUY4ME6S

SA8M71VAQ5GR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

NPYFATT3HGSQ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

NKWM8JVMQQ2G

UVX9PYZV54AC

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

 

Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 10:36 AM IST
