Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sept 28, 2023: Grab daily free rewards

 Livemint

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, and skins. Codes are updated daily and are available for a limited time. Players can redeem codes on the game's official Rewards Redemption site.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. (Garena Free Fire Max)Premium
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Sep 28, 2023

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

 

Updated: 28 Sep 2023, 10:48 AM IST
