Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sept 4, 2023: Grab daily free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes offer in-game items like weapons, diamonds, and skins. Codes are available for limited time.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Here is the list of all the active codes for Sept 4, 2023: FYHJY7U6KJI9LLI

FKJUEHYSEEEFGST

FDRHKYIKJ5SH3Q2

F45T4YJYFDHBVFG

FHJKMLOIUCHYGFD

FRTYUIJYRTESHYJ

FUKIKJJHVVXAQR2

FEDC3VEZBRFHGUY

FTVCBDNJRKIT5O6

FYUJGMVKLOF9TI6

FJ7MU8KILJP0OHI

FGFJAKI5QUY62RE

FTJUT7UJIAUQJMW

FKLOERIFJNMKLOI

FKJENR45MFHGRUO

FLKGLO9I8Z9U7Y6

F5TARQEDCV2GY36

FE5DR4C4XEDAQF2

FT364758T9YO098

FITDOFRTKYMHGNB

FFVR54AQED92FG3

FY475RTG89OV0F9

FRT5I6Y7LOUJ987

FGF6YT5R5SFWEVR

FFGFTD5RA3QED2F

F3TG574125TGY8U

F41J2YT5UIOL2JH

F58ESA4SZ1XCFR5

F8T4Y2U8I58KJHT

FR2EWSD5F86RRRG

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.