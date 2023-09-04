Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sept 4, 2023: Grab daily free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sept 4, 2023: Grab daily free rewards1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes offer in-game items like weapons, diamonds, and skins. Codes are available for limited time.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
FYHJY7U6KJI9LLI
FKJUEHYSEEEFGST
FDRHKYIKJ5SH3Q2
F45T4YJYFDHBVFG
FHJKMLOIUCHYGFD
FRTYUIJYRTESHYJ
FUKIKJJHVVXAQR2
FEDC3VEZBRFHGUY
FTVCBDNJRKIT5O6
FYUJGMVKLOF9TI6
FJ7MU8KILJP0OHI
FGFJAKI5QUY62RE
FTJUT7UJIAUQJMW
FKLOERIFJNMKLOI
FKJENR45MFHGRUO
FLKGLO9I8Z9U7Y6
F5TARQEDCV2GY36
FE5DR4C4XEDAQF2
FT364758T9YO098
FITDOFRTKYMHGNB
FFVR54AQED92FG3
FY475RTG89OV0F9
FRT5I6Y7LOUJ987
FGF6YT5R5SFWEVR
FFGFTD5RA3QED2F
F3TG574125TGY8U
F41J2YT5UIOL2JH
F58ESA4SZ1XCFR5
F8T4Y2U8I58KJHT
FR2EWSD5F86RRRG
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.