Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sept 8, 2023: Grab daily free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Sep 8, 2023 FHJPO9I8HUYHMKL

FER56K7ULJO875A

F4QED2VGB34J5KT

FYU5R267FYHNGYJ

F7YUJ67U8KJUJGU

FJT76UUQY6T25RF

F3V4BRNFGKVIU7Y

FCTGDXBENR4JM5K

FO6Y9IHVNFDLEPO

F59I6JY7MBO9VI8

FU7YDTGE4N5M6LY

FIGKRTLHOR5K6YP

F0O59I6KPO987A6

F58U4KM7Y882T76

FUJ67UJ55H476J7

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.