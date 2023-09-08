Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sept 8, 2023: Grab daily free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sept 8, 2023: Grab daily free rewards1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, and skins. Codes are updated daily.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
FHJPO9I8HUYHMKL
FER56K7ULJO875A
F4QED2VGB34J5KT
FYU5R267FYHNGYJ
F7YUJ67U8KJUJGU
FJT76UUQY6T25RF
F3V4BRNFGKVIU7Y
FCTGDXBENR4JM5K
FO6Y9IHVNFDLEPO
F59I6JY7MBO9VI8
FU7YDTGE4N5M6LY
FIGKRTLHOR5K6YP
F0O59I6KPO987A6
F58U4KM7Y882T76
FUJ67UJ55H476J7
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.