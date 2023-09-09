Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sept 9, 2023: Unlock free daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes offer in-game items like weapons, diamonds, and skins. Codes are limited and must be redeemed quickly.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Sep 9, 2023 FBRYKMIUATQFGTR

FSFUHBNGIDYEGR9

FFTYLKLFO9A8765

FR2EDCVRB4HFGUV

FFTCXD38BEMK75F

FFJUT78UKI7I5KI

FU7FQ65E1D2VF3B

FFYUJUT7UTNGDBE

FJUTYUKJT676RRO

FFYIYUGJT6767U7

FFTRFERBNTGKLHI

FTHAGHR567UUUJI

FFHGTVUYU77RTU6

FF676Q2488H976T

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes Go to the game's official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.