Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits. The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the multiplayer battle royale game offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time.

It is here when the reward codes come into play. These redeem codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. Moreover, codes are updated regularly on the website at midnight so that the players can claim the codes in the morning. The official website for redemption of these codes is reward.ff.garena.com.

The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for September 04, 2022 that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more:

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11DAKX4WHV

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFNPP956

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.