Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 1, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 1, 2022: Check details2 min read . 08:13 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players.
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Garena Free Fire that has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. The online game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio and offers advanced effects, animations and graphics.
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Garena Free Fire that has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. The online game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio and offers advanced effects, animations and graphics.
The multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time.
The multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time.
Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for September 1:
Here is the list of all the active codes for September 1:
Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D
Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D
FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS
FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS
GEF8-B4N5-M6YK
GEF8-B4N5-M6YK
OB98-7FD6-E5TR
OB98-7FD6-E5TR
AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI
AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI
ET5W-G345-T6YH
ET5W-G345-T6YH
RGY1-TG4F-VBE4
RGY1-TG4F-VBE4
G5B6-NY3M-KU8H
G5B6-NY3M-KU8H
DCV3-BH4E-JRFI
DCV3-BH4E-JRFI
JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ
JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ
FY87-HYBT-VGFC
FY87-HYBT-VGFC
VXSB-EN4K-56I9
VXSB-EN4K-56I9
Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS
Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.
How to redeem these codes
How to redeem these codes
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.