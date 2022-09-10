Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 10, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 10, 2022: Check details2 min read . 08:15 AM IST
- Free Fire Max players can win and purchase in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players.
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Garena Free Fire that has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. The online game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio and offers advanced effects, animations and graphics.
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Garena Free Fire that has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. The online game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio and offers advanced effects, animations and graphics.
Free Fire Max players can win and purchase in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time. It is where the redeem codes come in play. These 12 digit codes consist of capital letters and digits. They can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.
Free Fire Max players can win and purchase in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time. It is where the redeem codes come in play. These 12 digit codes consist of capital letters and digits. They can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.
The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for September 10, 2022:
Here is the list of all the active codes for September 10, 2022:
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
FF10GCGXRNHY
FF10GCGXRNHY
X99TK56XDJ4X
X99TK56XDJ4X
B6IYCTNH4PV3
B6IYCTNH4PV3
WLSGJXS5KFYR
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF119MB3PFA5
FF119MB3PFA5
FF10617KGUF9
FF10617KGUF9
FF11NJN5YS3E
FF11NJN5YS3E
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF1164XNJZ2V
ZRJAPH294KV5
ZRJAPH294KV5
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
FF11WFNPP956
FF11WFNPP956
SARG886AV5GR
SARG886AV5GR
FF11DAKX4WHV
FF11DAKX4WHV
YXY3EGTLHGJX
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF11HHGCGK3B
FF11HHGCGK3B
W0JJAFV3TU5E
W0JJAFV3TU5E
MCPTFNXZF4TA
MCPTFNXZF4TA
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.
How to redeem these codes
How to redeem these codes
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.