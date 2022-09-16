Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 16, 2022: Check details2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 08:29 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max is developed by 111 Dots Studio and offers advanced effects, animations and graphics
Listen to this article
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire. The multiplayer battle royale game has become popular in India after the former was banned by the Indian government. of Free Fire. The game offers items like weapons, skin, diamonds and pets to the players to enhance their gaming experience. However, these in-game items are expensive most of the time and not every player can buy them.