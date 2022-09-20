Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 20, 2022: Check details2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 10:14 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max is developed by 111 Dots Studio and offers advanced effects, animations and graphics.
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire. The multiplayer battle royale game became popular in India after the ban of the former. The game offers items like weapons, skins, loot crates, diamonds and pets to the players to enhance their gaming experience. These in-games items can either be purchased or earned using the daily redeem codes.