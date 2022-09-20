Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire. The multiplayer battle royale game became popular in India after the ban of the former. The game offers items like weapons, skins, loot crates, diamonds and pets to the players to enhance their gaming experience. These in-games items can either be purchased or earned using the daily redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 digits consisting of capital letters and digits. They can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

The online game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio and offers advanced effects, animations and graphics. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for September 20, 2022:

FFBCAC836MAC

FFBCLY4LNC4B

WOJJAFV3TU5E

FFBCLLP5S98AW

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFPLFMSJDKEL

FFTILM659NZB

ESX24ADSM4K

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFPLNZUWMALS

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.