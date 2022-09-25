Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 25, 2022: Check details2 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 08:14 AM IST
- Developed by 111 Dots Studio, Garena Free Fire Max offers advanced effects, animations and graphics.
Garena Free Fire Max offers items like weapons, skins, loot crates, diamonds and pets to the players to enhance the gaming experience of the players. These in-games items can either be purchased or earned using the daily redeem codes. Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 digits consisting of numbers and capital letters.