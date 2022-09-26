Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 26, 2022: Check details

2 min read . 09:13 AM ISTLivemint

  • Garena Free Fire Max offers items like weapons, skins, loot crates, diamonds and pets to the players to enhance the gaming experience of the players.

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire. The battle royale game became popular in India after the ban of the former online game by the Indian government. The multi-player game offers items like weapons, skins, loot crates, diamonds and pets to the players to enhance the gaming experience of the players. These in-games items can either be purchased or earned using the daily redeem codes.

Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 digits consisting of numbers and capital letters. Using these redeem codes, players will get access to rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more for free. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

The online game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio and offers advanced effects, animations and graphics. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for September 26, 2022:

B61YCTNH4PV3

FFBCAC836MAC

FFBCLY4LNC4B

WOJJAFV3TU5E

FFBCLLP5S98AW

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFPLFMSJDKEL

FFTILM659NZB

ESX24ADSM4K

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFPLNZUWMALS

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

XUW3FNK7AV8N

How to redeem these codes

- Go to Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption site on your browser

- Login to your game account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Once logged in, copy the codes for today (mentioned above) and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. while golds or diamonds will be added to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

