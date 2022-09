Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire. The battle royale game became popular in India after the ban of the former by the Indian government. The multi-player game offers items like weapons, skins, loot crates, diamonds and pets to the players to enhance the gaming experience of the players. These in-games items can either be purchased or earned using the daily redeem codes.

Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 digits consisting of numbers and capital letters. The online game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio and offers advanced effects, animations and graphics. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for September 27, 2022:

BR45 67KS I8UY

GT23 4BER NTMG

KIU7 8UYA 5QRF

3EGB RNJT KIUY

VTGC FDBE NRTY

LU8I PK0N 9BV8

IUCJ DNSE MRKT

OHIU VY6T XRZE

AQCV 2H3E UF7Y

TVRC DXVB DR5T

K6YI UBVY TCXF

DVBE RMT5 6YLU

OIJB VCYH X65Q

RE12 FG3U R7G6

5VRC XFDB NRT5

K6YI UGYV GTFV

BENR 56YI HU7Y

G6T5 RDFA GHQJ

U3YE RTGI VUU7

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.