Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 28, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 28, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire
1 min read . 10:14 AM ISTLivemint

  • Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. It has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for September 28, 2022:

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

PCNF5CQBAJLK

MCPW2D1U3XA3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

V428K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

FFCMCPSJ99S3

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

BR43FMAPYEZZ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

