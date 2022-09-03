Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters consisting of capital letters and digits. They can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The multiplayer battle royale game is an advanced version of Garena Free Fire that has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. The online game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio and offers advanced effects, animations and graphics. It offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time.

Here is the list of all the active codes for September 3:

FFICJGW9NKYT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

- Go to game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.