Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 30, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 30, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire
2 min read . 10:11 AM ISTLivemint

  • The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. It has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

The online game has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. It has been developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for today:

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8FEU QJXP DKA7

MCPK E62K W5MX

FF10617K GUF9

87JR 8K8A KP64

9BYD PUM5 WK6Z

MV9C Q27L QJOL

3OVT N544 3GFQ

PUSR OKI5 7R77

FKJH BNJK OPOL

FMKL POIU YTFD

JCDK CNJE 5RTR

FDRD SASE RTYH

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FMKI 88YT GFD8

KLLP DJHD DBJD

EDXX DSZS SDFG

HDFH DNBH NDJL

VFGV JMCK DMHN

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

How to redeem these codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

