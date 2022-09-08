Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 8, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 8, 2022: Check details2 min read . 09:18 AM IST
- Free Fire Max players can win and purchase in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players.
Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Garena Free Fire that has become popular in India after the ban of Free Fire. The online game has been developed by 111 Dots Studio and offers advanced effects, animations and graphics.
Free Fire Max players can win and purchase in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. However, these items are expensive most of the time. It is where the redeem codes come in play. These 12 digit codes consist of capital letters and digits. They can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.
The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for September 8, 2022:
B61YCTNH4PV3
FFBCAC836MAC
FFBCLY4LNC4B
WOJJAFV3TU5E
FFBCLLP5S98AW
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FFPLFMSJDKEL
FFTILM659NZB
ESX24ADSM4K
3IBBMSL7AK8G
FFPLNZUWMALS
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FFPLUED93XRT
FFBCJVGJJ6VP
XUW3FNK7AV8N
Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.
How to redeem Free Fire Max codes
- Visit the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
